CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,263,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.89.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

