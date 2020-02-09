CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $267.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $159.03 and a one year high of $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

