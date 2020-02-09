CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CRH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.46 on Friday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

