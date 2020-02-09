CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CRH by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $38.46 on Friday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

