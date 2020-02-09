CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 8,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.25 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

