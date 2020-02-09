CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $525.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.53 and a 200-day moving average of $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.22 and a 52 week high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.14.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,002. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

