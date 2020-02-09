CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 354.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDL. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

