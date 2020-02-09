4,403 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

