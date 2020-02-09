CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.