CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp grew its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in SYSCO by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after buying an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SYSCO by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after buying an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

SYY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.