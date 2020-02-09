CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dover by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 42.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after buying an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dover by 1,124.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 123,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $12,047,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders sold 11,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $120.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

