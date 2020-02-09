CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 943 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in UDR by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in UDR by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

