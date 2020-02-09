CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,039,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 96,554 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.