CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

SHW opened at $572.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

