CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,378,000 after buying an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after buying an additional 3,015,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after buying an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Unilever NV has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

