CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $8,153,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPMT stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

