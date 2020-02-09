CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,909.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,007.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.44 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.