CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 243 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,164,283.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,965.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

INFO opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

