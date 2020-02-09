CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 909.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU opened at $130.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

