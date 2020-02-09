FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

