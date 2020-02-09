Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

