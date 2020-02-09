CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $237.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.12. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

