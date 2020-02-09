CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592,314 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

