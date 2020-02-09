CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 406 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 123.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 252,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $6,884,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 183.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.30 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.