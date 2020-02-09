Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,625,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after buying an additional 1,064,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.