Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 928,213 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 119,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

