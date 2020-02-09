$165.58 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce $165.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.16 million and the lowest is $161.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $99.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $674.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $678.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.28 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $726.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 234,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

