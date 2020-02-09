$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.
On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
XOMA opened at $24.85 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.
Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.