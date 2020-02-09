$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of XOMA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA opened at $24.85 on Friday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 million, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

