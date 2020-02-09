Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $145.45.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.