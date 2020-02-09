Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the coal producer’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

