TD Securities Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $52.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of BEP opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

