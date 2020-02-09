Raymond James Downgrades Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Outperform

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $283.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $288.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDX. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

BDX stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after buying an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,628,000 after buying an additional 169,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

