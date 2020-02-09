Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

RS stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

