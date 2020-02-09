Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BILL opened at $55.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

