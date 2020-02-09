Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $313.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

