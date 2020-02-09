ValuEngine Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Hold

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

