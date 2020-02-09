ValuEngine Upgrades Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Hold

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
Brink’s stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.