Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a sector weight rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

BSM stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 121,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 454,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 72,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

