Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Ball stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Ball by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 63.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 700,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 272,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

