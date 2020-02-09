Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $57.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

