KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $55.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $58.97.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

