Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BZH. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $13.34 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

