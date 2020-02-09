Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $275.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $306.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $147,349,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 326,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

