Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

BSIG stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, CEO Guang Yang purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

