Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Hold

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

BTU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,322 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

