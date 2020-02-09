ValuEngine Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
Peabody Energy Coverage Initiated at Benchmark
Peabody Energy Coverage Initiated at Benchmark
TD Securities Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Target to $52.00
TD Securities Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Target to $52.00
Raymond James Downgrades Becton Dickinson and to Outperform
Raymond James Downgrades Becton Dickinson and to Outperform
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bill.com PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Bill.com PT Raised to $50.00 at Canaccord Genuity


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report