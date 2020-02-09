ValuEngine Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 33,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,384,442.88. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

