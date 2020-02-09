BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $7.29 on Friday. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 361.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

