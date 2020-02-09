Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

