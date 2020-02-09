Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

