Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,813.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

