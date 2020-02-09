General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

