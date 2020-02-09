Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $95.14 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $329.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

